Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390

Joseph C. Walker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Walker Sr. Obituary

Joseph C. Walker Sr., 70, of West Penn Twp. died Friday at home.

He was the husband of Joan (née, Meyers) Walker to whom he was married 52 years.

Born in Upper Darby on Feb. 4, 1950, Joseph was a son of the late Joseph H. Walker and Lillian (née, Clemens) Rogosky. A high school football player and graduate, he received an associate degree from the Philadelphia Wireless Institute and also received a associate degree in culinary arts.

Joseph was a nursing home chef and, prior to that, was employed by Split Rock Lodge. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Ocala, Fla.; a social member of the Quakake American Legion; and a member of the Quakake Fire Company, where he formerly served as a trustee and treasurer. Joseph enjoyed fishing and gardening; going to Ocean City, Md.; and taking scenic drives.

He was predeceased by a brother, George Rogosky.

In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by sons, Joseph Walker Jr. and his wife, Stacey, Tamaqua; and Jason Walker and his wife, Patty, New Ringgold; daughter, Joan Miller, Hometown; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, James Walker and his wife, Barbara, Nuremberg; sisters, Patricia Clee, New Ringgold; Lisa Walton, Oregon; and Janis Shepard, Ohio; and stepfather, George Rogosky, Still Creek.

Arrangements are being handled by ZizelmannGulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -