Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 889-0361
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church
Drums, PA
Joseph David Sydlo

Joseph David Sydlo Obituary
Joseph David Sydlo, 59, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., passed away Thursday after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joseph was born in Hazleton to the late Joseph Francis Sydlo and Cecelia Mary Kubitsky. He worked for CTDI, Lebanon, as an electronic technician.

Joseph had three priorities in life: faith, family and music. He enjoyed playing guitar and bass and previously played in the rock band, "Rogue."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ignatius and Anna Sydlo; maternal grandparents, Frank and Pauline Kubitsky; and uncle, Thomas Sydlo.

Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Cynthia Sydlo; three children, Joseph J. Sydlo; Celina A. Sydlo Torphy and husband, Jamison; and Benjamin A. Sydlo; cousin, Joseph Bagnata; and several other cousins.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums, on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Genetti's banquet hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.musicunites.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 21, 2019
