Joseph E. Giedosh, 62, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday at his work place in Freeland.
Born in Hazleton on Feb. 12, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Pollick Giedosh and spent most of his life in Hazleton.
Joe was employed as a laborer for PGA, Freeland, and was a member of Friends Can Make It Happen, JourneyMate Hazleton Church, where he was active in missionary work. He also enjoyed fishing and NASCAR and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Joe would do anything for anyone. He was the type of man who would give you his last penny. He was humble and loved all people, young and old, people from many walks of life and backgrounds. Joe was a co-laborer for the Kingdom of God. He served FCMIH ministry for many years, sharing his gifts of hard work and commitment. He served from Hazleton to Williamsport; from Wilkes-Barre to Philadelphia; and in North Carolina during the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Joe always put others before himself. He had the heart of a servant and was a backbone for FCMIH ministries in the Hazleton area.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a nephew, Michael Wagner.
Surviving are two sisters, Sharon Wagner, Conyngham; Linda Giedosh, Florida; and brother, John Giedosh, Hazleton; along with many nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the direction of Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 25, 2020