Joseph F. Matusick, 56, husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, of Louise Street, Weatherly, passed away Sunday upon arrival at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born Friday, June 28, 1963, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Alfred F., and Theresa P. (Szymona) Matusick.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Diane M. (Ference) Matusick; daughters, Jamie L. Matusick, of Hazleton; Christine M. Matusick, of Weatherly; Amanda L. Marizan, wife of Nicholas, of Hazleton; brother, James A. Matusick and his wife, Joann of Hazle Twp.; sisters, Shelia Cochrane, wife of Michael, of Jefferson, Va.; and Debbie Letterhouse, wife of Randy, of Bath; grandchildren, Alexis and Luna; and many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Hazleton High School, Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Lincoln Technical School in Allentown earning his electronics certification. Joseph worked for over 25 years at KME Mobile Equipment in Nesquehoning. A member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church of Hazleton, the Jeddo Stars Athletic Assn., and the White Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Joseph was a talented mechanic who enjoyed working on cars. He was an animal lover who liked the companionship of his dogs, Pugsie, Daisy and the late Otis. Joe rode motorcycles, listened to music, played darts and shot pool.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255, 570-427-4231.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday from the funeral home.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Memorials in Joseph's name to Helping Hands, 301 Rocky Road, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Joseph may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 30, 2019