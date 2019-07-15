Services McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-0540 Joseph J. Baran

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Joseph J. Baran, 56, of Freeland, passed away Wednesday afternoon in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.



Born in Abington, he was the son of Mary Calello Baran, of Drifton, and the late Robert Baran.



Joseph served honorably as a helicopter maintenance specialist in the United States Air Force from 1986 until 1990. He was awarded the following decorations and medals, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and Air Force Training Ribbon.



Most recently, he was employed by the liquor board enforcement department of the Pennsylvania State Police. He was a member of Pocono Lodge 70 of the Fraternal Order of Police and Freeland American Legion Post 473. Joseph held an aircraft mechanic's license, loved riding his motorcycle, practice shooting and spending time with his beloved dogs, Miley and Chong.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baran.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, the former Anne Mariano, at home; a son, Nico, Hazleton; a daughter, Gabrielle, Freeland; brothers, Robert Baran and wife, Sharon, Waxhaw, N.C.; John Baran, Drifton; and many nieces and nephews.



The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.



Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church.



McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 15, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries