Joseph J. Holmes, 72, passed away Sunday morning at his home in Sugarloaf Twp. following an illness of the last several months.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 26, 1947, he was the son of Anne (Kehoe) Holmes, Satellite Beach, Fla., and the late John Joseph Holmes. He spent the past 42 years in Sugarloaf Twp. after moving from Dover, Del., due to a transfer with IBM.
Joseph was a customer engineer for IBM.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he attained the rank of sergeant and received many ribbons and medals, including two Bronze Stars. He was a past commander of Valley Vets, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8161, Conyngham, and a member of the American Legion.
He was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. He was also a member of the Hazleton Owls Rod and Gun Club and Pulaski Club.
He enjoyed playing golf and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of the past 48 years, the former Kathleen Werner; a son, Shane Holmes, Norristown; two sisters, Judith Quinlan and her husband, Robert, Jefferson Twp.; and Patricia Rogers and her husband, Richard, Satellite Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation, memorial Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held at a later date, when coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial donations ma be made to Pennsylvania s at pawoundedwarriors.org.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assiting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 2, 2020