JOSEPH J. HOLMES

JOSEPH J. HOLMES Obituary
Memorial services scheduled for area residents whose funerals were conducted during the coronavirus outbreak include:

May 29, 2020

Services for Joseph J. Holmes, who passed away March 29 at his home, will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Roman Cathoilc Church, 573 state Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East) 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

JOHN "MUTTY" ROSSI

May 16, 2020

John " Mutty" Rossi, 60, of Tresckow, passed away May 16 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 16, 2020
