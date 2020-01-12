Home

Joseph J. McHugh

Joseph J. McHugh Obituary
Joseph J. McHugh passed away peacefully Friday evening at his home in McAdoo, surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. to service time.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Standard-Speaker.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 12, 2020
