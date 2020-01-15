|
Joseph J. McHugh passed away Friday evening at his home in McAdoo Heights, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late James and Margaret O'Donnell McHugh.
Joe was a graduate of Hazleton High School. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was then called to active duty in 1961.
In 1968, Joe began working at the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority. His career spanned 40 years, working in various departments. Prior to his retirement in 2007, he held the position of chief operator.
Joe was a devout Catholic, and a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved and respected nature and spent countless hours photographing wildlife in their natural habitat. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and riding through the woods in his all terrain vehicle. Some of his fondest memories were target shooting with his son, Chris. Joe had a fascination of history, especially World War II. He was a member of numerous hunting and fishing clubs.
His greatest joy was the role of "Papa" to his treasured grandchildren. He loved sharing his time with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Linda and Ann McHugh.
Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife, the former Judie Kurchock. On Jan. 3, they had shared 23 wonderful and joyful years of marriage.
Also surviving are his children, Jennifer Greco McHugh and wife, Francine Greco McHugh, Mountain Top; Christopher McHugh and partner, Amanda Frisbie, Reeders; Marza Cyphert and husband, Jason, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia and Lila Cyphert; Angelina, Gabriella and Victoria Greco-McHugh; brothers and sisters, Betty Vitaliano and husband, John, Bloomsburg; John McHugh, Hazleton; Jim McHugh and wife, Dorothy, Hometown; Daniel Mchugh, Philadelphia; Mary Arundell and husband, Frank, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Ed McHugh and wife, Leslie, York.
Also surviving are brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim and Barbara Kurchock, Harwood; and Rick and Laura Kurchock, Eagle Rock; former wife and friend, Marianne Vitaliano, Mountain Top; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by his beloved cats, Tess and Paong.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Following the Mass, military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 76 of Hazleton.
Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Donations in memory of Joe may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; Divine Providence Homeless Shelter, c/o Catholic Social Services, 214 W. Walnut St., No. 1, Hazleton, PA 18201; and Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St. Hazleton.
To leave a sympathy message or for more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 15, 2020