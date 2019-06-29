Joseph J. Peterko Sr.

Born in Hazleton on Jan. 17, 1950, he was the son of the late Fabian and Anna Havay Peterko and spent most of his life in Hazle Twp.



Joseph was a retired machinist and tool and die maker. He had worked for Equipment Distribution Co. prior to his retirement. He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazle Twp.



He was known as Mr. Fix-It, he could fix anything, sometimes with parts he had to make himself. He most especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a son, Ryan Peterko, on April 8, 2018.



Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Sheman, to whom he was married on Dec. 28, 1968, in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton; a son, Joseph J. Peterko Jr., Hazle Twp.; a daughter, Shannon Yanac and her husband, Paul III, Lattimer; a daugther-in-law, Kelli Peterko, Drums; five grandchildren, Paul IV and Brooke Yanac, and Lilly, Caroline and Jillian Fitt; a sister, Mary Sabulski and her husband, Jerome, McAdoo; a brother-in-law, Harold Sheman and his fiancée, Denise Avillion, Milnesville; a sister-in-law, Sharon Hostrich and her husband, Albert, Drums; two nephews, Alan and Chad Hostrich; and a niece, Cherise Lutz.



His funeral will be 8 p.m. Monday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.



Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a .



