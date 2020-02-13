|
A match was completed in Heaven on Sunday, when our dad was again united with the love of his life as she stood and opened Heaven's door for him. She had only left him 34 days ago, and realized she could not exist without him.
Joseph J. Ratchko, a lifelong resident of Hazleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted and loving family.
He will be missed deeply and, even though a part of each of us was lost when he left, he is now happy and at the side of his wife and best friend.
Born in Hazleton, Joe was the son of the late John Ratchko and Elizabeth (Sivak) Ratchko. He was a devoted Catholic who prayed the rosary every day and a member of St. Joseph's Church, Laurel Street, Hazleton.
A graduate of West Hazleton High School, Joe served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War and was employed all his life at Tobyhanna Army Depot until his retirement.
Joe loved sports. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh teams, with the Steelers and Pirates being his No. 1 teams. He would always tell our mom, who was a Phillies fan, how much better Pittsburgh was. He coached many Little League teams in the area and was proud of the teams and the league. Upon his retirement, he and mom traveled to 49 of the states and often bragged most of their road trip to Alaska. But above all, our dad put family first. No matter what we needed or how difficult it was to achieve it, he was there and it was accomplished, even if it meant missing something he really wanted to do. He was a husband, father and grandfather in every sense of the word. He will always be here guiding our way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica Ratchko; sisters, Mary Koval and Theresa Krynock; and brother, John Ratchko.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Ratchko and his wife, Kathleen Ratchko, Livingston, N.J.; daughter, Deborah Horlacher and husband, Dale, Plainfield, N.J.; four grandchildren, Christopher Ratchko, Philadelphia; Briyana Necole, McKayla and Jadyn Horlacher, Plainfield, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, 604 N. Laurel St., Hazleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with entombment following in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
In lieu of flowers and Mass cards, it is respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to St. Barnabas Medical Center Geriatric Center, 95 Old Short Hills Road, West Orange, NJ 07052, or online at www.SBMCgiving.org.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020