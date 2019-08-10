|
|
Joseph J. Robel, 83, of Sheppton, passed away Thursday at the Sylvania Center, Sylvania, Ohio.
Born in Sheppton on Sept. 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna "Kanish" Robel.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean conflict. A welder by trade, he worked for Foster-Wheeler and Eagle Rock until his retirement.
Joseph was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Sheppton, a member of the American Legion Post 616 in Sheppton and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in West Hazleton.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy "Paisley" Robel, in 2015; a son, Stephen Robel; a daughter, Christine Cieniawa; two brothers, Stephen and Daniel Robel; and a sister, Mary Spagnolletti.
Surviving are a son, Joseph Robel and his wife, Libbi, Michigan; two daughters, Denise Mensinger and her husband, Mark, Sheppton; and Darlene Novak, Hazleton; four sisters, Matilda Flaim, Katherine Lorenz, Theresa Walters and Dorothy Meister; six grandchildren, Candice, Mark, Brian, Zachary, Haylee and Harzel; two great-grandchildren, Briana and Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph's Church, 14 E. Oak St., Sheppton, with the Rev. Dominick Pham officiating.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow Mass in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Sheppton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 616, 949 Main St., Sheppton, PA 18248, or the , .
Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc, 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements.
To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 10, 2019