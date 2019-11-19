|
Joseph J. Sitko, 69, of White Haven Center died Saturday in Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, surrounded by loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Beatrice May Roof Sitko of Mountain Top and the late Henry James Sitko Sr.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Knights of Columbus and the White Haven Center Lions Club.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Hassinger.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Sitko; siblings, Rose Kauffman and her husband, Jim, of Gap; John Sitko and his wife, Rollanda, of Oak Harbor, Wash.; Henry Sitko and his wife, Roseann, of White Haven; Frank Sitko and his wife, Laurie, of White Haven; nieces and nephews, Kris and Josh Schafer; John, John Michael, Brian, Matthew Sitko; Nichole Surrichio, JP, Kaleen and Zach Sitko; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Church, 411 Allegheny St, White Haven.
Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation Saturday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 19, 2019