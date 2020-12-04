Home

Joseph J. Surmick Jr.

Joseph J. Surmick Jr. Obituary

Joseph J. Surmick Jr., 90, of Hazleton died Thursday morning.

Born in Hazleton on Aug. 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Frances (Kasmarsik) Surmick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary A. Katsonis, in 2010; and his daughter, Maria Lynn, in 1991.

A Korean War veteran of U.S. Army service, he was awarded the German Occupation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a machinist for Farmers' Dairy, Hazleton, for 32 years.

He was a member of Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Surviving are his daughters, Helene Fiume and her husband, Robert, Hazleton; and Joelle Gombeda and her husband, Michael, Milnesville; his grandchildren, Ashley Bonomo and her husband, Kris; Cassandra Fiume and her fiancé, Dino Deritis; and Gianna and Michael Gombeda; and his great-granddaughter, Milania Bonomo. Joe greatly adored his grandchildren and his great-grandaughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply during the funeral Mass and burial.

Memorial donations made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To send online condolences, visit www.pusti.com.


