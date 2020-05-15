|
Joseph John Hines, 27, Hazleton, passed away Sunday.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Francine (Bumbulsky) Hines and the late Joseph J. Hines, who passed away in 2017.
A member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, Joe was a 2010 graduate of Hazleton Area High School. He was employed by Gatorade/Pepsi, Mountain Top. Joe was a member of Pulaski Club, Hazleton, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and working on his truck.
He was a hard-working, generous man who always kept his friends and family laughing and taken care of. Joe loved spending time with his three girls, his mother, his sister, Jenna, and his world, his niece, Emma Grace. He took pride in his Irish heritage, so please, everyone, raise a glass in his memory.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are Joe's sister, Jenna Marie Hines and her companion, Jeff Moran; his niece/godchild, Emma Grace Moran; grandmother, Margaret Bumbulsky; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral services under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.
