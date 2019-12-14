|
|
Joseph John Williams Sr., 80, of McAdoo died Tuesday at his home.?
Born in Hazleton on April 1, 1939, he was the son of the late William A. and Fern (Montouri) Williams.
Joseph was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazle Twp.; Hazle Azalea Masonic Fellowship Lodge, and a former member of the Park Crest hunting and fishing club.
Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to camp with his wife Ruth and family and friends.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sisters, Shirley Cacioppo and Sarah Anne Jones.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ruth Arthur; daughters, Deborah Day and her husband, Lee; Cheryl Bonomo and her husband Nicholas; Linda Grego and her husband, Michael; son, Joseph John Williams Jr.; grandchildren, Nicole and her husband, Romon, Melissa, Shaina and her fiancé, Timmy, Felicia, Jocelyn; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Liam; sister-in-law, Joan and her husband, Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton.
A private burial will take place following the service in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Friends and family are invited to call at the church Monday for a visitation period that will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcomed by the family to either Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202, or the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 14, 2019