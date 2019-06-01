|
Joseph Leon King II, 64, of Jackson, Tenn., passed away Thursday at the home of his son in White Haven.
Born in Jackson, Tenn., he was the son of the late Joseph Leon and Mary Ann (Glison) King. He was of the Christian faith.
Lee was a retired Jackson, Tenn. city firefighter and emergency medical technician.
Surviving are his son, Justin Clifford King and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Ashley Blair Gliem and her husband, William; brother, Richard Baker King; sisters, Lisa Glisson Bradley and Linda Glisson; and five grandchildren, Lauren and Sonia Wakefield, Luke Pecora, and Carl and Cailee Gliem.
His family invites friends and relatives to his memorial at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Burial will be in Jackson, Tenn.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 1, 2019