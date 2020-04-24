|
Joseph Louis Mint, 91, passed away Tuesday in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after a brief illness.
Joe was born at home in Tresckow on Sept. 6, 1928, to Salvatore Mint and Bella Rock Mint. As the youngest of six children, Joe was a determined young man.
He unenthusiastically attended school in Hazleton and dropped out after 10th grade in order to start working to help support his family. Joe was not particular and took any job he could find. This gave him a broad range of experiences that served him well for the rest of his life.
One of his favorite jobs was being the drummer in Scotty Parson's Big Band. At one of these gigs in 1949, in McAdoo, he met a beautiful young girl that happened to be dancing with his cousin, Billy Mingo. That girl, Dolores Mae Dinsmore, soon became his girlfriend and eventually his wife. But first, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Fortunately for Joe, he was stationed in California for the duration of the war and was discharged in 1953. After his time in the Army, Joe and Dolly were married in Hazleton on Oct. 17, 1953.
Joe and Dolly then followed several of his siblings and moved to New Jersey to find better job opportunities. While Joe and his brother, Mike, were working in construction as tile installers, Joe stumbled into the automobile business. As a side business, Joe started buying cars from ads in the newspaper and re-selling them one at a time. Joe soon realized that he enjoyed this much better and could make more money than doing construction work and soon opened his first used car business.
Joe's business was successful and it eventually led him in 1965 to buy a small Chevrolet dealership in Sayre with his brother, Domenic. They named it Mint Chevrolet, but after a few years, Joe bought his brother out and Domenic bought his own Chevrolet Dealership in Kutztown. Joe worked extremely hard and successfully ran and expanded Mint Chevrolet until he retired and sold the business in 1988. But retirement did not suit Joe very well. As an example of his work ethic, he continued to be interested and actively involved in the automobile business until a month before his death.
Joe was a long-time member of the Church of Epiphany, Sayre, and the Sayre Rotary Club.
Meanwhile, Joe and Dolly raised their four children in Sayre. Joe always regretted dropping out of high school, although he later got a GED while in the Army, so he insisted that his children value their education and pursue their own interests. Dolly often said, "Just imagine what your father could have accomplished had he been able to go to college." Joe's generous and loving nature, sense of humor and passion for his family and for life were easy to see. He was a man of integrity who was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Joe leaves behind many grateful friends and family members who thank him for being such a wonderful friend, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, as well as for being such a wonderful role model in life.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolly; as well as by his sister, Teresa; and brothers, Gerard, Domenic and Michael.
Joe is survived by his sister, Thelma, Bridgewater, N.J.; daughters, Janet, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Jodi, St. Augustine, Fla.; sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Jean, Spencer, N.Y.; and Joseph and Shelley, Barton, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jordan; Christopher and his wife, Mallory; Caden; and Alexandria; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joe will be buried next to Dolly in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo, not too far away from where they first met.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the near future.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 24, 2020