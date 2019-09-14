|
|
Joseph M. Kostic, 85, of Hazleton, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Boney) Kostic and was member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
He was a lineman for PPL for 42 years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Andrew James, Robert, Edward and John Kostic; and sisters, Nora Caso and Anna Marie Cashmere.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, the former Louise Maddon; daughters, Cheryl Dametz and her husband, Gary, Hazle Twp.; and Lynn Vargas and her husband, Ruben, Hazleton; son, Joseph C. Kostic and his wife, Kelly, St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Aaron, Marissa and Matthew Vargas, and Prudence, Julia and Gabriel Kostic; sisters, Margaret Stefanisko, Lancaster; Kathleen Bernstein and her husband, Carl, Viginia; and Mary Theresa McBride and her husband, Frank, Erie; brother, Paul Kostic and his wife, Susan, Muncy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the Mass Tuesday in the church.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 14, 2019