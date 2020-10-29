Home

Joseph Maccale

Joseph Maccale Obituary

Joseph Maccale, 75, of Hazleton passed away Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He had previously been a guest at St. Luke Pavilion the past five years.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Andrew and Maryann (Spanisky) Maccale. He was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Andrew, Ralph and Mary Cheslock.

He is survived by his two nephews, James and John Cheslock.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

There will be no public viewing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.


