Joseph Michael Esposito

Joseph Michael Esposito Obituary
Joseph Michael Esposito, 65, of Hazleton passed away peacefully in the early hours Saturday in Geisinger Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born August 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph and Regina (McKenna) Esposito.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Scintilla), Lattimer; and his brother, Gino, Hazleton.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph and his wife, Brenda, Weatherly; and Jeffrey and his wife, Maryellen, Weatherly; and four grandchildren.

He is lovingly remembered by his sister, Catherine; brothers, Paul and Edward; and his adoring nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all of his caregivers that made a lasting impact in his life.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 23, 2020
