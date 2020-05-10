|
|
Joseph P. Marone of Hazle Twp. died Thursday night at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he had been a guest for a short while.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Ignatius and Helen Marone, and lived in the Hazleton area all of his life. Joseph was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton, and prior to retiring he was a truck driver for George Racho Trucking.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, Paul and John Marone.
He is survived by his wife, the former Marlene Garzio; son, Joseph A., Hazle Twp.; daughter, Helene Gurgal and her husband, Barry, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandson, Michael Marone; and great-grandchildren, Matteo and Harper Rose Marone.
A Mass of Christian Burial and visitation will be announced at a later date.
Interment will then take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 10, 2020