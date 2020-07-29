Home

Joseph P. Marone

Joseph P. Marone Obituary

Joseph P. Marone, Hazle Twp., died at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he had been a guest for a short while.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Ignatius and Helen Marone and lived in the Hazleton area all of his life. Joseph was a member of Holy Rosary Church and prior to retiring he was a truck driver for George Racho Trucking.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were brothers; Paul and John Marone.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marlene Garzio; son, Joseph A., Hazle Twp.; daughter, Helene Gurgal and her husband, Barry, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandson, Michael Marone and his companion, Marikate Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Matteo and Harper Rose Marone.

A graveside service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Brian J. W. Clake, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church, officiating.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting with the arrangements.


