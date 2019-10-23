|
Joseph R. Libonati, 88, of Hazle Twp. passed away Tuesday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community.
Born in West Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Pecora) Libonati and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
He worked at several local grocery stores for many years.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Francis, Michael and Lawrence Libonati; and sisters Louise Poniatowski and Connie Rubin.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Antoinette Fornataro; son, Dr. Joseph Libonati; daughter-in-law, Dr. Helene Glassberg; daughters, Laura Petrilla, and her husband, Dr. Ronald; and Carmine Christy and her husband, Joseph; grandchildren Olivia Cipriana Libonati, Michelle Beasley and her husband, Jack, Dr. Christine Petrilla, Tracey Weber and her husband, Steve, and Robert Petrilla and his wife, Eileen; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ethan Beasley; brother, Eugene Libonati and his wife, Rita; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery. There will be no viewing.
The Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent through www .moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019