Joseph R. Panzarella, 71, of Drums passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest following a brief stay.
Born in Hazleton on Sept. 15, 1948, he was one of two sons born to Angelo Sr. and Marie (Scatton) Panzarella, a 1967 graduate of Hazleton High School, a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Good Shepherd Church.
Joe had been employed at the White Haven Center for more than 20 years as a direct care person. A few years later, he retired from the same facility in 1999 as a mechanic in the maintenance department.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 48 years, the former MaryAnn Shenosky; two sons, Joseph Panzarella, Hazle Twp.; and Jeffrey Panzarella, Pardeesville; two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Michael; a brother, Angelo Panzarella Jr. and his wife, SueAnn; along with a niece, Sandra Pinger; and nephews, Carl and Angelo III.
No service is planned. Disposition will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home assisted the family through their Butler Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2020