Joseph R. Vetashick, 63, passed away Tuesday at home in Mountain Top.
Born Aug. 29, 1956, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John L. and Mary N. Cieniawa Vetashick, and was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1973. Joe was previously employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 22 years. For many years, he was an active member of the Mountain Top American Legion.
He lived a simple and quiet life. One of his greatest joys was dressing up as Santa Claus for different children organizations in the Wyoming Valley, and he would deliver the mail dressed as Santa Claus during the Christmas season. He leaves behind many friends and was well-known for his generosity.
He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey and companion, Larissa, Mountain Top; and brother, John and his wife, Joanne, Dallas.
A blessing service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Wright Twp., with interment following in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 24, 2019