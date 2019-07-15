Joseph Sypeck

Born in West Hazleton, he was the son of Walter and Wanda Ziara Sypeck, and had resided in Hazleton all of his life. He graduated from Hazle Twp. High School, Class of 1949, and enlisted in the Marine Corps in late 1950. For his service in Korea, he received four bronze stars, one United Nations medal, one National Defense Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.



He was employed by Verizon (Bell Telephone Co.) for 34 years. Joseph was a strong patriarch who did his best to teach and guide his family throughout his life. He liked hunting, fishing and looking for Native American artifacts, especially in western states and provinces.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine R. Dunmyer Sypeck, 1970; son, Richard T. Sypeck, 1974; son-in-law, Charles M. Robinson, 2008; daughter, Deborah A. Robinson, 2010; and grandson, Carl Robinson, 2019.



He is survived by his two sons, Robert; and Ronald Sypeck and his wife, Rose; his sister, Eleanor Gabriel; beloved grandpa to five grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 15, 2019