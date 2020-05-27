Home

Joseph T. Evancho

Joseph T. Evancho Obituary
Joseph T. Evancho, 89, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Freeland on June 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Joe and Sue (Donish) Evancho.

Following school, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He continued his career at Spalding's Bakery and ended his working career at the Keystone Job Corps until he retired. Joe found much joy in outdoor activities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his beautiful garden and his beloved buddy, Tarzan.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Dawn; and sisters, Irene Kromi; and Helen Bonevich.

Surviving are his three children, Sharon Labonoski, her husband, Jan, and their children, Jan, his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Trent, Mia and Melody, her husband, Jason, and their children, Tyler and Rylie; Joseph Evancho, his wife, Angie, and their children, Joseph, Kathryn, Marc and Kristina; Dave Evancho, his wife, Christine, and their children, Gianna and Christy.

Due to the current circumstances, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2020
