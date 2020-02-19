|
Joseph "T-Man" Troell Jr., 61, of Butler Twp. passed away Sunday morning at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Margaret (Nancy Petrusky) Troell, Highland, and the late Joseph Troell Sr.
He had been employed for 19 years in the processing department of Citterio USA Corp., Freeland. Joseph was a former member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Freeland, and a current member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
He was a member of the Jeddo Stars AA, Eckley Club, Hazleton Owls Rod and Gun Club, a social member of the American Legion Post 473 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010, and member and past president of the Highland Club. He was also a member of the Freeland Pool League, numerous dart leagues, Freeland Northside Softball League, and was a softball player on the Medash "Brew Crew" team.
Joseph was a dedicated fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed all sports, particularly hunting.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, Scott Troell and wife, Carlene, Freeland; a sister, Debra Van Blargan and husband, Donald, Kelayres; a niece, three nephews and two great-nieces.
The Rev. Michael Kloton will conduct services Friday at 6 p.m. at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 19, 2020