Joseph Verano Jr.

Joseph J. Verano Jr., formerly of Lattimer Mines, passed away peacefully Saturday evening at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph J. Verano Sr. and Nelli Ferraro Verano and resided most of his life in Lattimer Mines before relocation to St. Luke Village in 2015.



He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and prior to retirement, he was employed by Hershey Co. in the Valmont Industrial Park for 30 years.



Joe was a previous member of the former St. Mary's Church, Lattimer, and currently a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums. At St. Mary's, he had been very active in the annual parish bazaar.



For many years, he sang in the Hazleton Philharmonic. He was an active member of the Greater Hazleton Senior Citizens Services Center and a member of many local social clubs.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Antonette Lagana; and his second wife, Margaret Dembrosi; and the following sisters and brother, Marion Martino, Catherine O'Shaughnessy, Rose Hnatuick, Josephine Perchak and Frank Verano.



He is survived by his loving stepchildren, Patricia Generose, Lattimer; Robert Lagana and wife, Judy, Hazleton; Richard Lagana and wife, Mira, Maryland; nine stepchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his loving niece and devoted caregiver, Debi Kowalczyk and husband, Robert, Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Good Shepherd Church, Drums, followed by interment in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Hazleton.



The family will receive friends prior to Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.



Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Joe can be shared at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.



Donations in memory of Joe may be made to The National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Road, P.O. Box 206, Barto, PA 19504.



Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

