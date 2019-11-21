|
|
Joseph W. Shuster of Alexandria, Va., died Nov 5.
Born in 1924, in Greenville, he was the son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Joseph R. Shuster, former pastor of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. Johns.
A 1942 graduate of Hazleton High School, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps in February 1943 and served in Italy as a B-24 pilot with the 456th Bomb Group, 15th Air Force. After the war, he returned to Gettysburg College, receiving his bachelor's degree in 1948. In 1967, he earned a master's degree in management as an Alfred P. Sloan Fellow at MIT.
He married Mary Elizabeth Sherrock of Hazleton in 1948. His business career included labor relations work for American Airlines, Western Airlines and Kennecott Copper Corp.
In 1976, he became president of the Airline Industrial Relations Conference in Washington, D.C. He retired in 1991 as managing director of economic research for the National Railway Labor Conference. He also served as a trustee of Hillsdale Hospital in Silver City, New Mexico, and as a member of the board of directors of New Mexico Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
In addition to his wife of 71 years, he is survived by children, Cy, New Mexico; Jonathan, Colorado; and Lyda, New York. He had four grandchildren.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 21, 2019