Joseph Zipovsky

Joseph Zipovsky Obituary

Joseph Zipovsky, 90, of Weatherly passed away late Friday evening in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Ebervale, son of the late John Steven and Terezia (Faczak) Zipovsky. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Weatherly.

Prior to retiring, he was a sewing machine mechanic at Girard Mills and last at Skippy Footwear.

Joseph was an avid hunter and he enjoyed watching wrestling on TV.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph; a brother, John; and a sister, Mary Dinko.

He is survived by his children, Julia Lewis, West Wyoming; Thomas Zipovsky and his wife, Georgina, Hazleton; Kenneth Zipovsky and his wife, Christine, Hazleton; stepdaughter, Jennifer Buglio and her companion, Danny Kriner, Weatherly; a sister, Annie Timtishin, New Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Charles Farnsworth and fiancée, Christine Favata; Christopher Farnsworth and his wife, Kathy Rhoades; Courtney Zipovsky; Brittany Zipovsky; stepgrandsons, Seth and Dylan Harkins; one great-grandchild, Aiden Farnsworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family.


Share memories or express condolences below.
