Josephine G. Tula, age 15 months, of North James Street, Hazleton, died early Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Allentown, the daughter of Jesus Tula and Jamie Kern of Hazleton.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, Gerald and Grace Kern.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are siblings Rosemarie Tula, Juan Jesus Tula, Joselyn Tula, Jonathan Tula, Kiera Skuntz of Hazleton and Jaelyn Tula. Also surviving are her paternal grandparents, Jose Juan Tula and Marian Adeline Tomax, both of Hazleton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of the Angels at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in the parish cemetery.
There will be no viewing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 19, 2019