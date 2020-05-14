Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Josephine K. Byorick

Josephine K. Byorick Obituary
Josephine K. Byorick, 99, formerly of Jeanette St., Plymouth, passed away Tuesday at Tiffany Court, Kingston, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Plymouth, the daughter of the late John F. and Ruth (Novak) Byorick. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre.

A graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1938, Josephine was a judicial secretary to Judge Michael Sheridan and a senior administrative secretary for the United States District Court. She retired in 1982.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Anne Parker.

She is survived by her brother and sister, Edward Byorick, South Carolina; and Ruth Rifendifer, Plymouth; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Due to current coronavirus regulations, services are being held privately with the Rev. Timothy Alleman officiating and interment in Good Shepherd P.N.C. Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020
