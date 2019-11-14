|
Josephine LaRock, 76, formerly of Sandy Valley, passed away Wednesday morning at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly.
Born in Wilmington, Del., she was the daughter of the late William and Irene (Grochowski) McLaughlin.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Before retiring she was a cashier for Rite Aid, White Haven.
She volunteered her time to American Legion Post 473 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6615, where she was a life member of the ladies auxiliary, attending many conferences of the VFW with her husband.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Michael A., in 2011, and brother, William J. McLaughlin Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Dawn LaRock-Sharrer and her husband, Jason, Freeland; brother, Martin J. McLaughlin and his wife, Christine, Delaware; grandchildren, Aliandra Smith, Emily Sharrer and Ethan Smith; brother-in-law, George Joseph LaRock Jr. and his wife, Constance; and sister-in-law, Sherry McLaughlin, all of Delaware. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137, or online at WWFS.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 14, 2019