Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
For more information about
Josephine Throne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Hazleton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Hazleton, PA
View Map

Josephine M. Throne

Obituary Condolences

Josephine M. Throne Obituary
Josephine M. Throne of Hazleton died Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Fiorello and Severina (Martini) Magagna, and was a lifelong resident of Hazleton.

Josephine had been a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a member of Tirolesi Alpini, until the church's closure, and then became a member of Holy Rosary Parish.

A graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1950, she also attended Penn State Highacres.

She had retired after working 39 years for Geissler Knitting Mills, Hazleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now