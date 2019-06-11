Josephine M. Throne of Hazleton died Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Fiorello and Severina (Martini) Magagna, and was a lifelong resident of Hazleton.



Josephine had been a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a member of Tirolesi Alpini, until the church's closure, and then became a member of Holy Rosary Parish.



A graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1950, she also attended Penn State Highacres.



She had retired after working 39 years for Geissler Knitting Mills, Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.



Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.



Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2019