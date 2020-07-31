Home

POWERED BY

Josephine Mussoline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Mussoline Obituary

Josephine Mussoline, 97, of Hazleton passed away Thursday.

Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Alfonso and Mary (Cusat) Esposito.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Pasquale "Patch" Mussoline; and sisters, Jean Kennedy and Mary Hauser.

Surviving are her daughter, Patrice Petrosky and husband, Bob, with whom she resided; her granddaughter, Jolene Pcolinshy and husband, Tom; and her great-granddaughter, Kensi. One sister also survives, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery.

Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -