|
|
The funeral of Josephine "JoJo" Tula, of Hazleton, who died Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, was held Thursday morning from Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
The Rev. Chummar Chirayath, O.S.J., was the celebrant of the Mass of Angels and offered the final blessing with the Rite of Committal prayers at the grave in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Pallbearers were the deceased's father, Jesus Tula; and uncles, Juan Tula and Todd Kern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 22, 2019