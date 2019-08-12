|
Joshua Cooper Naegele of Weatherly lost his two-year battle with depression on Saturday at 20 years of age.
Born in Chester, he is survived by his mother, Jennifer L. Cooper, Weatherly; father, Steven T. Naegele; beloved sister whom he adored, Elizabeth Rose Cooper; brothers, Steven T. Naegele Jr., Timothy Naegele and his wife, Allyson; maternal grandmother, Julia Cooper; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive Joshua.
Lutheran by faith, Joshua was a 2016 graduate of Weatherly Area High School. He matriculated to Wilkes University where he was entering his senior year majoring in accounting. Joshua earned Dean's List honors every semester as a student at Wilkes. During tax season, Joshua helped those in need prepare their yearly tax returns at the Wilkes University tax clinic.
Joshua was an avid reader, enjoyed playing video games and the companionship of his dog, Dante. He was a Fanilow and loved all things Bob Ross.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home. The Rev. Walter Breiner will officiate.
Friends may call Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Josh's name maybe made to The Lou Ruspi Jr. Foundation Inc., 503 5th St., Jefferson Twp., PA 18436-3448; or Weatherly Pound, 300 Spring St., Weatherly, PA 18255.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 12, 2019