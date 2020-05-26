Home

Joyce A. Grayno

Joyce A. Grayno Obituary
Joyce A. Grayno, 73, formerly of Hazleton, died Thursday at Mountain City Nursing & Rehab Center, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Demetrious and Julia (Peapus) Grayno. She was a member of Faith Apostolic Church, West Hazleton.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Grayno.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Arrangements under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. with interment in Mount Laurel Memorial Park and are being held privately.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 26, 2020
