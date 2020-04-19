|
Joyce Ann Hoag, 79, a former resident of Tamaqua currently residing in Lewisberry, passed away on Thursday with her daughter by her side.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Kotzer) Patoskie. She was married to Robert K. Hoag of Tamaqua. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage until his death in November 2005.
A 1958 graduate of Hazleton High School, Joyce had worked for Wagner Electric of Hazleton. She was a member of the former Ss. Peter and Paul R.C.C. of Tamaqua.
Joyce and Bob were blessed with a daughter and two granddaughters. Joyce was a loving and selfless caregiver, mother, and nana. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Heather H. Fenicle and her husband, Brian, Wellsville; granddaughters, Quinn and Reid.
In addition to her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Patoskie.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, 570-668-2550.
She will be laid to rest in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 19, 2020