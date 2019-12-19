|
|
Joyce Ann Hrabovecky, 66, of Freeland passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Simko Hrabovecky.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Joyce was a licensed practical nurse. She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1971 and graduated from the Hazleton Area Vo-Tech Practical Nurse program. She worked for Dr. Leocadia T. Prawdzik at Internal Medicine, Freeland, and Hazleton offices, and retired physician Dr. Robert Baran.
Joyce loved all of her nieces, nephews, friends and their children. Joyce was a pet lover who also enjoyed going to concerts, especially the Jersey Boys.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her nephews, Jonathan and Kristopher Hrabovecky; and her brother-in-law, Thomas.
She is survived by her sister, Annamarie Barron, White Haven; nieces, Dr. Stacey Miller and husband, Travis, Pittsburgh; and Kelly Hoffera and husband, Jacob, and daughter, Kinsley, Avalon, N.J.; brother, Albert and his wife, Roxanne, Hazleton; Albert and Roxanne's children, Jeromy Hrabovecky and wife, Liane, Brussels; Sarah Molli and husband, Joseph, and daughter, Isabella, Hazle Twp.; and A.J. Hrabovecky and fiancée, Aimee Latella, Hazleton; brother, Stephen, Hazleton; brother, John and his wife, Marie, Hazle Twp.; John and Marie's children, Jessica Yankovich and wife, Melissa, Exeter; Roger Hosler, Williamsport; and Shannan Ford and son, Timothy, Hazle Twp.
Her beloved faithful dog and companion, Parker, also survives.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeland.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 19, 2019