Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
7:30 PM
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
View Map

Joyce Marion Dorling

Joyce Marion Dorling Obituary

Joyce Marion Dorling, 97, of Drums passed away Friday afternoon at Providence Place Retirement Community in Drums.

Born in London, England, on Oct. 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Gresham and Elsie Crow and spent the past five years in Drums, after moving from Toms River, N.J., where she resided for 30 years and had previously resided in Ridgefield Park, N.J., where she and her husband made their first home after moving from the United Kingdom.

Joyce worked in the accounting department for Bell Telephone. She was a British Army veteran. She was a member of Episcopal Church, Toms River, N.J., and a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, Ridgefield Park, N.J.; and was the past president of the Arts and Crafts Club in Holiday City, Toms River, N.J. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband Herman "Dutch" Dorling, on Feb. 25, 1996; and a brother Peter Crow.

Surviving are a daughter, Joanne Dorling, Hazleton; a sister, Rosemary Lovett, London, England; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Burial will take place privately in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.

Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.

COVID-19 restrictions of mask wearing and social distancing will be in effect at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 3544 N. Progress Avenue, Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or online at alz.org.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.


