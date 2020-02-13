Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-2841
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map

Joyce Weber

Add a Memory
Joyce Weber Obituary
Joyce Weber, 83, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away at her residence Tuesday evening.

Born in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Leona (Moser) Balderson.

A member of the Lutheran faith, Joyce was a member of the Penndel American Legion.

She enjoyed playing bingo and card games, was previously employed at Bucks County Community College and in recent years was the co-owner, along with her husband, Bill, of Joyce and Bill's Bar and Grill, Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her daughter, Joyceann; brother, Chick; grandson, Michael Motz; and Joyce's first husband, John Harris.

Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Bill Weber; daughters, Ginny Slover and Sherry Sommers; and son, John Harris. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Saturday from Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -