Joyce Weber, 83, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away at her residence Tuesday evening.
Born in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Leona (Moser) Balderson.
A member of the Lutheran faith, Joyce was a member of the Penndel American Legion.
She enjoyed playing bingo and card games, was previously employed at Bucks County Community College and in recent years was the co-owner, along with her husband, Bill, of Joyce and Bill's Bar and Grill, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her daughter, Joyceann; brother, Chick; grandson, Michael Motz; and Joyce's first husband, John Harris.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Bill Weber; daughters, Ginny Slover and Sherry Sommers; and son, John Harris. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Saturday from Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020