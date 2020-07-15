Home

Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Juan Rodriguez Valdez

Juan Rodriguez Valdez Obituary
Juan Rodriguez Valdez, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in West Hazleton, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in LaVega, Dominican Republic, he was the son of Rogelio and Anna (Valdez) Rodriguez.

After relocating to Hazleton, he was employed at TJ Maxx until his retirement last year.

He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Carmen Valdez; and many brothers.

All services are private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 15, 2020
