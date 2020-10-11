Home

Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Judithann C. Goldian

Judithann C. Goldian Obituary

Judithann C. Goldian, 80, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Saturday afternoon at Mountain City Nursing Center, Hazle Twp.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Dougherty) Reinmiller.

She was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton. Judithann earned an associate degree in office administration from Luzerne County Community College.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Stephen G. Goldian Sr.; brothers, James and Raymond Reinmiller; and sister, Mary Empetro.

Surviving are her son, Stephen G. Goldian Jr. and fiancée, Mary Clark, of Hazleton; daughter, Kristin Ann Romanchik and husband, Keith, of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren, Erika Romanchik, of Shenandoah; Brittany E. Romanchik and husband, Simon Petter, of Lucerne, Calif.; and Alexis L. Romanchik, of Vancouver, Wash.; and great-grandsons, Oliver Brenden Romanchik, of Lucerne, Calif.; and Arlo William Raymond Romanchik, of Vancouver, Wash. Nieces and nephews also survive.

Burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. No public calling hours will be held.

The Damiano Funeral Home, Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.


