Judy A. Watkins

Judy A. Watkins Obituary
Judy A. Watkins, 71, of Drums passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys (Beam) Riemiller.

Before retiring, she was a 20-year employee of Weis Supermarket, Hazleton, as a pharmacy technician and retail.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, John Jr., in 1994.

Surviving are her three sons, one daughter, brothers, sisters, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Friends are invited to her memorial Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.

Private burial will be in Mtount Laurel Cemetery, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 20, 2019
