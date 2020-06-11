|
|
Julia C. Supernavich, 97, of Barnesville passed away Tuesday.
Julia was born in New Boston on June 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Caroline (Musial) and Julius Onefsky.
She graduated from Mahanoy Twp. High School, Class of 1941.
After high school, she worked for the war effort in World War II in Washington, D.C.
She was a member of St. Richard's Church, Barnesville.
She belonged to several Senior Citizens organizations around the area and also belonged to Ryan Twp. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Julia is survived by a daughter, Patricia Blew, Barnesville; and also survived by grandchildren, Jason and Eric; great-grandchildren, Noah, Haley and Jake; step-great-grandchildren, Rachel, Beckie and Abigail; and a niece, Deloris and her husband, Edwin.
She was preceded in death by her son, Vincent; brothers, Michael, Adam, Edward, Joseph and Francis; and sisters, Mary Hieland and Annie Musial.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City.
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook and send sympathy cards.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2020