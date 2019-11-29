|
Julia Subolish, 95, of McAdoo passed away Tuesday afternoon at Weatherwood Nursing Center, Weatherly.
Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Olynik) Tomashosky.
Julia was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, McAdoo, and a 1942 graduate of McAdoo High School.
Prior to retiring, she was employed in the local garment industry and also the Kelayres Elementary School cafeteria. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Throughout her life, Julia was very active in her church. She enjoyed teaching others of her Ukrainian culture and heritage. Julia also enjoyed playing pinochle with her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Michael Subolish; great-grandchild, Braedyn Romanowski; son-in-law, Joseph Merenda; daughter-in-law, Virginia Subolish; brothers, Andrew and Metro Tomashosky; and sisters, Catherine Bentivegna, Anna Zukovich, Helen Rogosky and Mary Mazaika.
Surviving are her son, Emil Subolish, of Tamaqua; daughters, Julie M. Merenda, of Haddock; and Nancy Gould and husband, Karl, of Harleysville; grandchildren, Tina Romanowski and husband, Richard; Joseph Merenda Jr.; and Melissa and Allison Gould; great-grandchildren, Tyler Romanowski and Andreas J. Merenda; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Rev. George Worschak will celebrate the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's U.C. Church, McAdoo. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Calling hours will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's U.C. Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo, PA 18237.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 29, 2019