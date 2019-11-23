|
Juliana Honis, 90, formerly of Hazleton and a resident of Burke, Va., died Wednesday at Capital Caring Alder Center, Aldie, Va.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Kochera) Pavlinski. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Honis, in 2006; and siblings, Ethel Novitsky, Mary Pavlinski-Hudok, Pauline Davis, George and Edward. She was the last surviving member of her siblings.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Hoffmeier and her husband, Jay, Burke, Va.; Paul Honis and his wife, Jane Wong, Toronto, Canada; David Honis and his wife, Lena Brower, Burke, Va.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Lincicome and husband, Andrew; Jonathan Hoffmeier and wife, Kirsten; and Jacquelyn Hoffmeier; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 23, 2019